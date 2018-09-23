SWAT Captain @LarryBaimbridge Briefing on Conclusion of SWAT Scene at 6000 Boness https://t.co/RAjzPxkNhN — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 23, 2018

The three male suspects are in custody. Two other adults and three juveniles inside the residence are also safely outside. Media briefing will be held shortly with SWAT commander. We’ll carry live here on Periscope. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 23, 2018

UPDATE: Negotiators have been able to convince several individuals inside the residence to come outside peacefully. Scene is ongoing. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 23, 2018

Three male suspects are now in custody after they barricaded themselves inside a home near Humble.Houston police tweeted around 4 a.m. that their SWAT team responded to a situation involving three possibly armed men in the 6000 block of Boness Road.Police said a witness reported seeing three males firing shots at around 2:10 a.m., and then running inside a home.Two adults and three juveniles were inside the home at the time of the incident, but are now safe.The suspects were taken into custody after negotiators were able to convince them to come out peacefully.No one was injured in the incident.