SWAT standoff near Humble ends with 3 men accused of firing shots in custody

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say the two adults and three juveniles are safe after three suspects barricaded themselves in their home.

By
HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --
Three male suspects are now in custody after they barricaded themselves inside a home near Humble.

Houston police tweeted around 4 a.m. that their SWAT team responded to a situation involving three possibly armed men in the 6000 block of Boness Road.

Police said a witness reported seeing three males firing shots at around 2:10 a.m., and then running inside a home.



Two adults and three juveniles were inside the home at the time of the incident, but are now safe.


The suspects were taken into custody after negotiators were able to convince them to come out peacefully.



No one was injured in the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingswatbarricadeshots firedHumble
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Violence at birthday party ends with 2 dead in NW Houston
Church group rescued after charter bus falls in flooded ditch
Cooler and dryer air expected for Sunday Funday
Newlywed bride seeks help finding missing husband
Deshaun Watson wishes for peace after superintendent's racist post
School superintendent resigns after comment about Texans QB
Texans fans, if you're headed to the game today expect dry air and a few sprinkles.
HISD staff walk around neighborhoods to re-enroll dropouts
Show More
Retired teacher's work with special needs cats goes viral
Man sentenced to 100 years in child porn case
Authorities expecting 3D printed guns creator deported for sexual assault
Suspect charged in fatal shooting of teen arrested
Bus driver faces charges for allowing 3 students to drive
More News