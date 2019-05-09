3 men charged with capital murder in shooting death of Houston store clerk

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have made several arrests in the shooting death of a store clerk in southwest Houston.

On April 15, Se Young Lee, 59, was shot during a robbery at the ExxonMobil gas station on 9200 Main at Murworth.

On Thursday, Steve Hicks, Lakoreen Parker and Brent Williams were are all charged with capital murder, according to detectives.

Investigators say several clerks were on duty when the masked suspects burst through the doors of the convenience store.

Even though Lee complied with the suspects' demands, he was still shot multiple times, authorities say.

Houston police say they believe these same suspects may be linked to other robberies around the city.
