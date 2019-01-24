CAR CRASH

3 members of family killed in crash on the way to church in Liberty County

Family says they were on their way to church when the crash happened.

TARKINGTON PRAIRIE, Texas (KTRK) --
Three members of a family were killed in a car crash while on their way to church Wednesday night in Liberty County, relatives tell ABC13.

The wreck happened just after 7 p.m. at FM 163 and CR 2282, where the family's car collided with another driver.

According to family member Darla Simms, five people were in the car: the driver, 24-year-old Brianna Henson, Brianna's two sisters, 17-year-old Jessie Henson and 16-year-old Jordan Henson, Brianna's 4-year-old daughter, Lilly, and the sisters' father, Mark Henson.

Simms, who is the sisters' aunt, says that Jessie and Mark died at the scene.

Jordan and Lilly were transported to the hospital by Life Flight. Lilly died.
Jordan and Brianna are in the hospital.

The Tarkington ISD Superintendent says that Jordan is a student at Tarkington High School.

The district released the following statement about the crash:

Dear Tarkington Parents and Community:

As you may be aware, our school district and community has been deeply affected by last night's tragic car accident. We all should expect to see and try to understand that there will be a variety of emotions and responses to what has occurred. The most important thing we can do is to be supportive and encourage an open expression of feelings.

At the school, we have implemented a plan for responding to this tragic event which is focused on helping our students and their families cope with this tragedy and get back to regular routines and every day activities as soon as possible. Our teachers and counselors have been briefed on our plans and have received guidelines to support the emotional well-being and reactions of our students. There will be district, campus, and community support available to students who need special attention. This plan has evolved from the district's experience with death in the past and the advice of mental health professionals from the community. We will try to maintain as normal a routine and structure as the situation and people allow, and we encourage you to do the same. If you feel that your child or family needs some assistance, please contact us and we will do everything we can to help you.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the school at 281-592-8781. We know you will join us in our concern and sympathy for the families involved. We ask for continued prayers for healing and recovery for our community and school district.

Sincerely,
Marc Keith, Ed.D.

Tarkington ISD
Superintendent

The district also posted the letter on its Facebook page.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Simms says the family had moved to the area a year ago.
