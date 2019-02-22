Deputies in Florida shared video of their response to three people who overdosed on the powerful opioid fentanyl at a gas station.
One of them was turning blue when paramedics arrived.
Luckily for these victims, paramedics were able to bring them back using the powerful narcotic antidote, Narcan.
Deputies released this video as a warning against using fentanyl, hoping people take note of just how dangerous the drug is.
