Roads blocked, METRO delayed day after 3-alarm downtown fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters are still working at a downtown store almost 24 hours after a 3-alarm basement fire sent smoke billowing across Main Street Market at Main and Walker.The METRO Rail Red Line is delayed as a result of the ongoing fire department response. Red Line bus shuttle service will operate between Bell and Preston stations.The Houston Office of Emergency Management is asking the public to avoid a two-block radius surrounding the site.Three firefighters were rescued from the fire Thursday.Two of the firefighters were evaluated by medical personnel at the scene, while one was taken to the hospital and is reported in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.The building is almost 100 years old and has no sprinklers.Investigators are still working to figure out what sparked the fire.