Roads blocked, METRO delayed day after 3-alarm downtown fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters are still working at a downtown store almost 24 hours after a 3-alarm basement fire sent smoke billowing across Main Street Market at Main and Walker.

The METRO Rail Red Line is delayed as a result of the ongoing fire department response. Red Line bus shuttle service will operate between Bell and Preston stations.

The Houston Office of Emergency Management is asking the public to avoid a two-block radius surrounding the site.

Three firefighters were rescued from the fire Thursday.

Two of the firefighters were evaluated by medical personnel at the scene, while one was taken to the hospital and is reported in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

EMBED More News Videos

Three firefighters rescued from downtown fire.



The building is almost 100 years old and has no sprinklers.

Investigators are still working to figure out what sparked the fire.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbuilding firefirefirefighter injured
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reports: Yankees fan removed after taunting Zack Greinke
Fatal accident leaves all lanes of Beltway 8 traffic blocked
NASA live: Watch historic first all female spacewalk
Woman tells siblings to 'move back to your country'
El Chapo's son released from capture as violence erupts
State denies Harvey aid to hundreds of federal loan recipients
New rule could end sale of inclined sleepers
Show More
Mother furious after son receives flu shot without permission
Spooky fun with these FREE Halloween events
Baybrook Mall scare sends shoppers running for their lives
Young cancer fighter dreams of meeting Jose Altuve
Nice weekend, another front on the way Monday
More TOP STORIES News