Freeport police have identified the man killed in a rollover bus crash on Tuesday.Authorities say 29-year-old Aaron Green, of Dayton, was killed when the work bus flipped multiple times on Highway 36 in Freeport.Green was one of dozens of Zachry Construction employees on the bus, and they were going to a lot where their vehicles were parked.Thirty people were hurt in the crash.On Tuesday night, investigators said they are still searching for a cause, but the driver told police the bus fishtailed and he lost control.