Alana Kubezka is on a mission to help a 22-year-old whose future in the U.S. is now in limbo.Juan Zepeda-Alvarez was on a path to his 'American dream' after leaving behind his home country."His last living cousin was murdered in Honduras by the cartel," Kubezka said.Kubezka, a teacher, has known Zepeda-Alvarez since he was 9 years old.Now, the 22-year-old - who is also a Dreamer - is inside the Joe Corley Detention Center in Conroe. He is unable to leave while he waits for his DACA to renew.Zepeda-Alvarez's lawyer says his client was taken in after a friend of his was arrested for possession of marijuana.He says Zepeda-Alvarez didn't have any drugs on him, but he stayed in ICE custody because he has a prior conviction for marijuana.Currently, he is under a 'mandatory detention' until his DACA renews.He is also diabetic and his former teacher says his condition is getting worse."He has gout in his feet so last Thursday it became urgent because it started swelling," Kubeczka said.She says he's unable to walk."I can't just sit by and watch him be hurt in this way and not do something about it," she added.When asked for an update on Zepeda-Alvarez's legal status and condition, ICE released the following statement: