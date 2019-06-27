21-year-old American woman killed in Bahamas shark attack

TORRANCE, California -- A California woman was killed in a shark attack while vacationing in the Bahamas.

Royal Bahamas Police Force Deputy Commissioner Paul Rolle says 21-year-old Jordan Lindsay of Torrance was attacked by three sharks on Wednesday near Rose Island while snorkeling with her family.

KABC says Lindsay's parents and other family members saw the sharks and yelled a warning but she didn't hear them in time. Officials say her arms, legs and buttocks were bitten and her right arm was severed.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation issued a statement expressing its condolences and "deepest sympathies" to the family.

Her younger sister, Madison Lindsey, has started a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral costs and transporting her body back to California.

Jordan was a student at Loyola Marymount University.

