2024 Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress & more | See full list of winners

LOS ANGELES -- The 96th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, began an hour earlier than past years. See the full list of winners and nominees below.

"Oppenheimer" was nominated for 13 awards, followed by "Poor Things" with 11 and "Killers of the Flower Moon" with 10 nominations. Watch the full announcement.

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer" - WINNER

Bradley Cooper in "Maestro"

Colman Domingo in "Rustin"

Paul Giamatti in "The Holdovers"

Jeffrey Wright in "American Fiction"

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Robert Downey Jr. in "Oppenheimer" - WINNER

Sterling K. Brown in "American Fiction"

Robert De Niro in "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Ryan Gosling in "Barbie"

Mark Ruffalo in "Poor Things"

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Emma Stone in "Poor Things" - WINNER

Annette Bening in "Nyad"

Lily Gladstone in "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Sandra H ü ller in "Anatomy of a Fall"

Carey Mulligan in "Maestro"

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Da'Vine Joy Randolph in "The Holdovers" - WINNER

Emily Blunt in "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks in "The Color Purple"

America Ferrera in "Barbie"

Jodie Foster in "Nyad"

Best animated feature film of the year

"The Boy and the Heron" Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki - WINNER

"Elemental" Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

"Nimona" Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

"Robot Dreams" Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estap é and Sandra Tapia D í az

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

Achievement in cinematography

"Oppenheimer" Hoyte van Hoytema - WINNER

"El Conde" Edward Lachman

"Killers of the Flower Moon" Rodrigo Prieto

"Maestro" Matthew Libatique

"Poor Things" Robbie Ryan

Achievement in costume design

"Poor Things" Holly Waddington - WINNER

"Barbie" Jacqueline Durran

"Killers of the Flower Moon" Jacqueline West

"Napoleon" Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

"Oppenheimer" Ellen Mirojnick

Achievement in directing

"Oppenheimer" Christopher Nolan - WINNER

"Anatomy of a Fall" Justine Triet

"Killers of the Flower Moon" Martin Scorsese

"Poor Things" Yorgos Lanthimos

"The Zone of Interest" Jonathan Glazer

Best documentary feature film

"20 Days in Mariupol" Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath - WINNER

"Bobi Wine: The People's President" Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

"The Eternal Memory" Maite Alberdi

"Four Daughters" Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

"To Kill a Tiger" Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

Best documentary short film

"The Last Repair Shop" Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers - WINNER

"The ABCs of Book Banning" Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

"The Barber of Little Rock" John Hoffman and Christine Turner

"Island in Between" S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

"Nai Nai & W à i P ó " Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Achievement in film editing

"Oppenheimer" Jennifer Lame - WINNER

"Anatomy of a Fall" Laurent S é n é chal

"The Holdovers" Kevin Tent

"Killers of the Flower Moon" Thelma Schoonmaker

"Poor Things" Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Best international feature film of the year

"The Zone of Interest" United Kingdom - WINNER

"Io Capitano" Italy

"Perfect Days" Japan

"Society of the Snow" Spain

"The Teachers' Lounge" Germany

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

"Poor Things" Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston - WINNER

"Golda" Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

"Maestro" Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

"Oppenheimer" Luisa Abel

"Society of the Snow" Ana L ó pez-Puigcerver, David Mart í and Montse Rib é

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

"Oppenheimer" Ludwig G ö ransson - WINNER

"American Fiction" Laura Karpman

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" John Williams

"Killers of the Flower Moon" Robbie Robertson

"Poor Things" Jerskin Fendrix

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

"What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" - Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell - WINNER

"The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot" - Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

"I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie" - Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

"It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony" - Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon" - Music and Lyric by Scott George

Best motion picture of the year

"Oppenheimer" Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers - WINNER

"American Fiction" Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers

"Anatomy of a Fall" Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers

"Barbie" David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers

"The Holdovers" Mark Johnson, Producer

"Killers of the Flower Moon" Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers

"Maestro" Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

"Past Lives" David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers

"Poor Things" Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers

"The Zone of Interest" James Wilson, Producer

Achievement in production design

"Poor Things" Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek - WINNER

"Barbie" Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

"Killers of the Flower Moon" Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

"Napoleon" Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff

"Oppenheimer" Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

Best animated short film

"WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko" Dave Mullins and Brad Booker - WINNER

"Letter to a Pig" Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

"Ninety-Five Senses" Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

"Our Uniform" Yegane Moghaddam

"Pachyderme" St é phanie Cl é ment and Marc Rius

Best live action short film

"The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar" Wes Anderson and Steven Rales - WINNER

"The After" Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham

"Invincible" Vincent Ren é -Lortie and Samuel Caron

"Knight of Fortune" Lasse Lyskj æ r Noer and Christian Norlyk

"Red, White and Blue" Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

Achievement in sound

"The Zone of Interest" Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn - WINNER

"The Creator" Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

"Maestro" Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

"Oppenheimer" Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell

Achievement in visual effects

"Godzilla Minus One" Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima - WINNER

"The Creator" Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

"Napoleon" Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

Adapted screenplay

"American Fiction" Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson - WINNER

"Barbie" Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

"Oppenheimer" Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan

"Poor Things" Screenplay by Tony McNamara

"The Zone of Interest" Written by Jonathan Glazer

Original screenplay

"Anatomy of a Fall" Screenplay - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari - WINNER

"The Holdovers" - Written by David Hemingson

"Maestro" - Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

"May December" - Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik

"Past Lives" - Written by Celine Song

