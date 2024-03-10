'Anatomy of a Fall' wins Oscar for best original screenplay

LOS ANGELES -- "Anatomy of a Fall" has won the Oscar for best original screenplay this year and is nominated for four other awards, including best picture, best director and best actress for Sandra H ü ller.

No list of the greatest film actors of 2023 would be complete without H ü ller, who also stars in the Oscar-nominated "Zone of Interest." She burns up the screen in Justine Triet's forensic anatomy of a marriage.

Told through the compulsively watchable tale of a wife on trial for killing her husband by pushing him out a window, the film pins you to your seat.

As a successful author forced to deal with the failure of her far-from-better half Samuel Theis, H ü ller gives a performance you can't shake.

The same goes for the devilishly clever script by Triet and her husband Arthur Harari, who merge a brilliant battle of the sexes with a courtroom thriller for the ages.

ABC News' Peter Travers contributed to this report.