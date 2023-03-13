'Everything Everywhere' dominates at 2023 Oscars, wins best picture | See full list of winners

LOS ANGELES -- "Everything Everywhere All At Once" lived up to its title Sunday night at the Oscars, with the film taking home gold in seven categories, including best picture, best actress for Michelle Yeoh and best directors for the Daniels.
Yeoh made history with her award as she became the first Asian woman to win an Oscar for best actress.
"Thank you for all the little boys and girls who look like me tonight," she said. "This is proof that dreams do come true. And ladies, don't let anyone ever tell you you're past your prime."
Yeoh's co-star Jamie Lee Curtis paid homage to her Oscar-nominated parents, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, after she won best supporting actress for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in the blockbuster indie film.
"My mother and my father were both nominated for Oscars in different categories," Curtis said, beginning to cry as she accepted the award. "I just won an Oscar!"
Curtis' nomination comes more than 60 years after her mother was nominated for her supporting acting work in "Psycho." Her father received a nod in 1959 in the best actor category for "The Defiant Ones."
Brendan Fraser, the once ubiquitous '90s star, took the stage to an overwhelming ovation as he won the award for best actor for his role in "The Whale."
Fraser doesn't mind that people have called his turn a "comeback." But it's not the word he'd choose.
"If anything, this is a reintroduction more than a comeback," he told The Associated Press in a December interview.
And while all five nominated songs were showcased during the show, it was Lady Gaga's stripped down performance of "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick" that stunned audiences. Gaga changed out of the gown and makeup she had donned for the red carpet in favor of a t-shirt and sneakers. Her emotional performance came as a surprise to many as she had not been scheduled to perform.
Full list of 2023 Oscar nominations, winners
(Not listed in order of presentation)
Best Picture
- "All Quiet on the Western Front"
- "Avatar: The Way of Water"
- "The Banshees of Inisherin"
- "Elvis"
- WINNER: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
- "The Fabelmans"
- "Tár"
- "Top Gun: Maverick"
- "Triangle of Sadness"
- "Women Talking"
Directing
- Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
- WINNER: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
- Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"
- Todd Field, "Tár"
- Ruben Östlund, "Triangle of Sadness"
Actress in a Leading Role
- Cate Blanchett, "Tár"
- Ana de Armas, "Blonde"
- Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"
- Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"
- WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Actor in a Leading Role
- Austin Butler, "Elvis"
- Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
- WINNER: Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"
- Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"
- Bill Nighy, "Living"
Actress in a Supporting Role
- Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
- Hong Chau, "The Whale"
- Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
- WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
- Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
- Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"
- Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"
- Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
- WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Animated Feature Film
- WINNER: "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"
- "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"
- "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"
- "The Sea Beast"
- "Turning Red"
Cinematography
- WINNER: James Friend, "All Quiet on the Western Front"
- Darius Khondji, "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"
- Mandy Walker, "Elvis"
- Roger Deakins, "Empire of Light"
- Florian Hoffmeister, "Tár"
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
- "All Quiet on the Western Front," Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell
- "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," Rian Johnson
- "Living," Kazuo Ishiguro
- "Top Gun: Maverick," Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie, story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks
- WINNER: "Women Talking," Sarah Polley
Writing (Original Screenplay)
- "The Banshees of Inisherin," Martin McDonagh
- WINNER: "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
- "The Fabelmans," Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg
- "Tár," Todd Field
- "Triangle of Sadness," Ruben Östlund
International Feature Film
- WINNER: "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany)
- "Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)
- "Close" (Belgium)
- "EO" (Poland)
- "The Quiet Girl" (Ireland)
Animated Short Film
- WINNER: "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"
- "The Flying Sailor"
- "Ice Merchants"
- "My Year of D**ks"
- "An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It"
Live Action Short Film
- WINNER: "An Irish Goodbye"
- "Ivalu"
- "Le Pupille"
- "Night Ride"
- "The Red Suitcase"
Documentary Feature Film
- "All That Breathes"
- "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"
- "Fire of Love"
- "A House Made of Splinters"
- WINNER: "Navalny"
Documentary Short Film
- WINNER: "The Elephant Whisperers"
- "Haulout"
- "How Do You Measure a Year?"
- "The Martha Mitchell Effect"
- "Stranger at the Gate"
Music (Original Song)
- "Applause" from "Tell It like a Woman"
- "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick"
- "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
- WINNER: "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR"
- "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Music (Original Score)
- WINNER: "All Quiet on the Western Front"
- "Babylon"
- "The Banshees of Inisherin"
- "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
- "The Fabelmans"
Sound
- "All Quiet on the Western Front"
- "Avatar: The Way of Water"
- "The Batman"
- "Elvis"
- WINNER: "Top Gun: Maverick"
Film Editing
- "The Banshees of Inisherin"
- "Elvis"
- WINNER: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
- "Tár"
- "Top Gun: Maverick"
Costume Design
- "Babylon"
- WINNER"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
- "Elvis"
- "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
- "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"
Makeup and Hairstyling
- "All Quiet on the Western Front"
- "The Batman"
- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
- "Elvis"
- WINNER: "The Whale"
Production Design
- WINNER: "All Quiet on the Western Front"
- "Avatar: The Way of Water"
- "Babylon"
- "Elvis"
- "The Fabelmans"
Visual Effects
- "All Quiet on the Western Front"
- WINNER: "Avatar: The Way of Water"
- "The Batman"
- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
- "Top Gun: Maverick"