NCAA Final Four tournament planning course to be offered to 4 universities in Houston

The two-semester course is available for academic credit and will allow 60 students from HBU, TSU, UH, and Rice University to plan for the upcoming tournament.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston will be the official host city of the 2023 NCAA Men's Final Four tournament in more than seven months. During that time, the schools that punch their ticket to the courts here in Space City will make history. And lucky students from Universities here in Houston will be a part of that.

"We have strategic priorities in men's basketball, and one of those is promoting education," JoAn Scott, Managing Director of the NCAA Men's Basketball Championships, told ABC13.

"This falls right into that."

We've seen a Final Four court. Now we'll see a Final Four-course.

"There's nothing like planning an event for 75,000-plus people," Holly Kesterson, president of the Houston Local Organizing Committee, said,

The local organizing committee for Houston's Final Four recently launched a first-of-its-kind college class.

The Business of Major Sporting Events is a two-semester course for academic credit, which will allow 60 students from Houston Baptist University, Rice University, Texas Southern University, and the University of Houston to be part of the planning for next April's Final Four.

Westfield High School alum and TSU graduate student Lance Bledsoe is enrolled in the course.

"I'm just blessed to get this opportunity," Bledsoe said. "Not many people get this opportunity, but I did, so I'm just blessed."

Professors will teach the course from institutions of next year's Final Four, UH, TSU, Rice, and HBU.

Diversity and collaboration are among the things our city does best.

"It's all about networking, especially in the sports world," Bledsoe said. "I feel like that's the perfect opportunity."

"Four institutions are coming together to introduce ideas and topics - bringing those ideas together," Kesterson added.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and we're thrilled to have it."

"One comment I made when we were taking photos was suggesting to those students that they keep that picture," Scott revealed. "Because you may be working on a future Final Four here in this city."

So, as we wait to learn the schools that will make up the 2023 NCAA Men's Final Four here in Houston, we may already know which universities will be a part of the next one our city hosts.

