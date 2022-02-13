Super Bowl Sunday annually sees a spike in deadly crashes, NHTSA data shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's records show that the spike in deadly crashes is typically between 6 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday to 6 a.m. the morning after.Eric Stephens' 9-year-old daughter was killed after a drunk driver ran a stop sign and slammed into the family car eight years ago in North Harris County. Stephens says one bad decision can cause irreparable damage to someone else's life."Everybody loves the Super Bowl. It's a good time and football and festivities and drinking. But just do everything responsibly," Stephens says.In 2020, Texas saw a 5% increase in deaths involving drunk drivers. American Automobile Association says going into Super Bowl Sunday plan ahead of time before celebrating to help minimize fatalities, even if you're hosting a Super Bowl party."Make sure that your party goers, your guests have a plan of a designated driver and that you have a ride share app or cab company number on hand." says Joshua Zuber with AAA.According to the NHTSA, 46% of crashes during that 12-hour time period are related to alcohol and more than 38,000 people died on the road in 2020, which is the highest number since 2007.