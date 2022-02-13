road safety

Super Bowl Sunday annually sees a spike in deadly crashes, NHTSA data shows

By
EMBED <>More Videos

2022 Super Bowl Sunday: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's records show that the spike in deadly crashes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's records show that the spike in deadly crashes is typically between 6 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday to 6 a.m. the morning after.

Eric Stephens' 9-year-old daughter was killed after a drunk driver ran a stop sign and slammed into the family car eight years ago in North Harris County. Stephens says one bad decision can cause irreparable damage to someone else's life.

"Everybody loves the Super Bowl. It's a good time and football and festivities and drinking. But just do everything responsibly," Stephens says.

RELATED: 'One decision can wreak havoc': AAA issues drunk driving warning ahead of Super Bowl weekend

In 2020, Texas saw a 5% increase in deaths involving drunk drivers. American Automobile Association says going into Super Bowl Sunday plan ahead of time before celebrating to help minimize fatalities, even if you're hosting a Super Bowl party.

"Make sure that your party goers, your guests have a plan of a designated driver and that you have a ride share app or cab company number on hand." says Joshua Zuber with AAA.

According to the NHTSA, 46% of crashes during that 12-hour time period are related to alcohol and more than 38,000 people died on the road in 2020, which is the highest number since 2007.

For stories on Houston's diverse communities, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstondrunk driving deathsuper bowldrunk drivingdriver killedroad safetydriver
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD SAFETY
Multi-vehicle crash on Southwest Fwy at US-90 one of many ice problems
Ice reported on Houston-area roads
Icy roads cause 10-vehicle crash WB on Westpark Toll Road
Union Pacific addresses issue of stopped trains blocking roads
TOP STORIES
What you need to know for Super Bowl Sunday
Wife witnesses deadly hit-and-run on W Sam Houston Tollway
Brain swelling improving for 9-year-old shot in apparent road rage
Flights to Ukraine halted, redirected as crisis brews
Balloon release set to honor 11-year-old Darius Dugas
2 people injured in small plane crash at NW Harris Co. golf course
Fake cryptocurrency business scams job seekers out of thousands
Show More
'Rally Nuns' run in Archdiocese's 5K to support catholic education
Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' if Russia invades Ukraine
Driver found with fatal gunshot wounds after shootout in NE Harris Co.
Drivers can now face felony charges for fatal pedestrian crashes
Teen accused of killing man and shooting witness, police say
More TOP STORIES News