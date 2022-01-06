Houston Astros postpone preseason FanFest 'out of an abundance of caution' due to COVID surge

Out of an abundance of caution and our desire to deliver the best experience to our fans, the Houston Astros have postponed the 2022 Caravan and FanFest presented by H-E-B. pic.twitter.com/uKjVP04ncR — Houston Astros (@astros) January 5, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, including in the Houston area, is prompting the Astros to make changes.Both the 2022 FanFest and the preseason Caravan have been postponed indefinitely.They were both originally scheduled to happen on Jan. 22 at Minute Maid Park.On Twitter Wednesday evening, the team said it made the decision to postpone "out of an abundance of caution and our desire to deliver the best experience to our fans."The team didn't provide a new date, but did say the event would be rescheduled to a later date, prior to the regular season.