Houston Astros

Houston Astros postpone preseason FanFest 'out of an abundance of caution' due to COVID surge

EMBED <>More Videos

Astros postpone preseason FanFest due to COVID surge

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, including in the Houston area, is prompting the Astros to make changes.

Both the 2022 FanFest and the preseason Caravan have been postponed indefinitely.

They were both originally scheduled to happen on Jan. 22 at Minute Maid Park.

On Twitter Wednesday evening, the team said it made the decision to postpone "out of an abundance of caution and our desire to deliver the best experience to our fans."

The team didn't provide a new date, but did say the event would be rescheduled to a later date, prior to the regular season.



RELATED:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonmlbhouston astrosbaseballomicron variantcovid 19 variantcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ASTROS
Bill Worrell Day to honor longtime Rockets broadcaster
Report: MLB payrolls drop 4% to 2015 levels
Justin Verlander's two-year, $50 million deal with Houston Astros a...
Carlos Correa and wife Daniella share photo of newborn son
TOP STORIES
2 bullets reportedly located on CE King High School hallway floor
At least 63 Texans accused of taking part in Capitol insurrection
LIVE: Washington marks a year since violent Jan. 6 insurrection
Crews search for reported missing person near Missouri City lake
New Year's resolution to get hired? Join the ABC13 job fair
24-year-old mom killed during 1st night out since son's birth
Another cold front arrives tonight, storms return Saturday
Show More
Couple with COVID-19 dies while holding hands
Deputy constable involved in crash with suspected impaired driver
HPD unaware girl was headed to hospital when they arrived, chief says
Houston's home sales are No. 1 in master-planned communities
Full RodeoHouston 2022 concert lineup finally revealed
More TOP STORIES News