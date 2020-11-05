vote 2020

2020 Nevada election results by county, NV electoral college votes

Nevada only has 6 electoral college votes but is now pivotal this tight race.
LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- Former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday morning held a slim lead over President Donald Trump in Nevada, a state no Republican presidential candidate has won since 2004 but that has remained a highly contested battleground.



*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.

According to ABC News, Biden was leading by less than 8,000 votes in the Silver State with 86% of the expected vote reporting and about 1,169,00 votes tabulated. About 76% of Nevada's total was estimated to be early or absentee votes.

The top elections official in Nevada's most populous county said more results will be released Thursday morning that include mail-in ballots received Tuesday and Wednesday.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said at a news conference Wednesday afternoon that he did not yet have a number of how many ballots had been received but uncounted in the Las Vegas-area.


See All National Results

The number of outstanding mail ballots is difficult to estimate because Nevada opted to send ballots to all 1.7 million active registered voters this year due to the pandemic, and it's hard to predict how many will choose to return them.

Nevada only has six electoral college votes but is proving to be pivotal in this tight presidential race.

Joe Biden receives most votes of any presidential candidate in history
EMBED More News Videos

Votes are still being counted, but former Vice President Joe Biden has already broken a popular vote record, receiving the most votes of any presidential candidate in history.



Two days after Election Day, neither candidate had amassed the votes needed to win the White House. But Biden's victories in the Great Lakes states left him at 253, meaning he only needs one or two more battleground states to become president-elect.

Trump, with 214 electoral votes, faced a much higher hurdle. To reach 270, his easiest path is claiming the four major battlegrounds left in play: Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Arizona.

In 2016, Trump fell just short of winning the state. He campaigned hard this year hoping to prevail on his second try.

WATCH: Trump makes early morning appearance at White House on Wednesday, Nov. 4
EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump, in an early morning appearance at the White House, made premature claims of victories in several key states and said he would take the election to the Supreme Court. It was unclear exactly what legal action he might try to pursue.



Democrats and Biden's campaign said that while they have been successful in recent elections in Nevada, they weren't taking anything for granted this year.
Both parties reported seeing high enthusiasm in recent weeks, an observation that was reflected in turnout results. More than 1 million ballots were cast by mail or via in-person early voting before voting centers opened on Tuesday morning; that number eclipsed the state's total voter turnout in 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpvote 2020joe bidenu.s. & world2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
2020 presidential election results: Biden stands on brink of winning
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
AZ 2020 live presidential election results
Claim that Sharpie pens ruin AZ ballots misses mark
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another Texans player is positive for COVID-19
12-year-old boy shot while he slept in Mission Bend drive-by
Claim that Sharpie pens ruin AZ ballots misses mark
What do Tuesday's election results mean for Texans in 2021?
Trump's challenges to stop count may not matter, expert says
Milder mornings ahead of our next cold front
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting election outcome
Show More
Former UH football player identified as murder victim
Farmers feel effects of smaller planned Thanksgiving gatherings
Houstonians living overseas waiting for presidential outcome
2020 presidential election results: Biden takes WI, MI
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
More TOP STORIES News