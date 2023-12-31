WATCH LIVE

20 dogs rescued from large fire in Brazoria County, officials say

Sunday, December 31, 2023 10:49PM
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Several dogs were rescued from a barn fire on Friday night in Brazoria County, according to the Pearland Fire Department.

The incident happened on Treasure Lane near Cullen Parkway after an approximately 90' barn, 28' RV, and 20' outbuilding caught fire.

Authorities arrived at the scene and rescued 20 dogs from the fire, with only one dog sustaining minor injuries.

Many nearby structures, vehicles, and residences were also saved.

With no permanent water supply in the area, neighboring agencies were asked to assist with extra water tankers.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. This case is currently under investigation.

