20 dogs rescued from large fire in Brazoria County, officials say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Several dogs were rescued from a barn fire on Friday night in Brazoria County, according to the Pearland Fire Department.

The incident happened on Treasure Lane near Cullen Parkway after an approximately 90' barn, 28' RV, and 20' outbuilding caught fire.

Authorities arrived at the scene and rescued 20 dogs from the fire, with only one dog sustaining minor injuries.

Many nearby structures, vehicles, and residences were also saved.

With no permanent water supply in the area, neighboring agencies were asked to assist with extra water tankers.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. This case is currently under investigation.