Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Ariel Smith from Henderson, Texas

HENDERSON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Ariel Smith from Henderson, Texas.Police said they are also looking for 41-year-old LaMarcus Smith in connection to her abduction. He is 6-feet-tall, about 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans.Police do not know what type of vehicle he is driving, but they said he was last heard from in Henderson.Ariel is 2'1", weighing at 39 pounds with black braided hair, brown eyes and wearing a white T-shirt. She also has a two-inch scar on the right side of her neck.Police believe Ariel is in grave or immediate danger.If you have any information about her disappearance, call the Henderson Police Department at 903-657-3512.