Bittersweet video shows Maleah Davis smiling before disappearance

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New images show missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis smiling after brain surgery, just weeks before she vanished.

Maleah's mother shared video of her daughter with ABC13 Eyewitness News.

The video shows nurses wheeling Maleah to her hospital room after undergoing surgery in March.

MALEAH DAVIS: What we know about missing Houston 4-year-old


She cracks a smile while holding a rainbow balloon, and the room erupts in cheers.

Maleah vanished in early May. Her mother's former fiancé, Derion Vence, has been charged with evidence tampering in the case.

A total of $20,000 in rewards have been offered for information leading police to her location or a conviction in the case.

