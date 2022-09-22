Suspect charged in a father and his baby's murder faces judge Thursday

We're learning the name of the suspect accused in the death of a father and his 2-year-old son. He is expected to go before a judge Thursday and faces serious charges.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of shooting a father to death and then stealing the victim's SUV, which had his 2-year-old son inside, is expected in court Thursday and faces serious charges.

Bolanle Fadairo, 38, has been charged with two counts of murder, as well as tampering with evidence.

Thursday morning, Houston police released a mugshot of Fadairo. ABC13 also has an exclusive video of his arrest that happened just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Fadair is accused of shooting 38-year-old Michael Essien to death after an argument outside a strip center in the 5500 block of El Camino Del Rey and Chimney Rock on Tuesday.

He then took off in Essien's SUV with the victim's 2-year-old son still in the backseat. The SUV was later found abandoned with the child still inside, who was dead.

Charging documents said the car was locked, and the windows were rolled up as temperatures reached 90 degrees.

Fadair allegedly tried to destroy some text messages, records say.

ABC13 spoke with Essien's sister, Jessie. She said he was married and has two other children, a 5-year-old son and a 1-week-old baby.

"Michael never argued with anybody. Michael would take his shirt off and give to others. He gives his last dime to other people. All I need is my brother," Jessie said.

A motion has been filed to deny bond in this case.

