2-year-old dies when mom accidentally runs over her in Clear Lake, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-year-old has died after police say her mother accidentally ran over her in the Clear Lake area.It happened at an apartment complex off El Dorado around 10 p.m. Sunday.Police said the mom was driving in the parking lot when she unintentionally ran over her daughter.The girl was taken to the hospital where she later died.Police are checking on the circumstances but believe the family was in the middle of moving and there may have been confusion about where the little girl was located.Police also said it does not appear the mom was intoxicated, and no charges have been filed at this time.