HARRIS COUNTY (KTRK) --Deputies are investigating a major crash that killed a 2-year-old child.
The accident happened in the 10400 block of Airline Drive in north Harris County.
According to deputies, the child was not restrained in a car seat but was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
An adult female has been taken to the hospital, but no update on her condition is available at this time.
December 30, 2018