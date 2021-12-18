child death

2-year-old boy dead, baby hurt after their father drives off bridge in Galveston Co., deputies say

2-year-old dead, baby hurt after car runs off bridge in Hitchcock

HITCHCOCK, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-year-old boy is dead and a 4-month-old baby is hurt after authorities said the children's father drove off a bridge Saturday morning in Hitchcock.

Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputies were called at about 9:30 a.m. to the 6300 block of Delany Road at a small bridge that crosses over Highland Bayou.

Authorities said the man was traveling south toward state Highway 6 when he lost control and came off the road just past a curve that leads onto the bridge. The investigation indicates the car drove up the small concrete outer wall of the bridge before running off it and slipping over into the bayou.

The children's father was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Authorities said he was in critical condition.

The baby's condition was not yet released.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation and deputies are working to determine what led the vehicle to drive off the roadway.

An officer who was responding to the father's crash was involved in a separate crash. That officer and the driver of the SUV that struck the patrol unit suffered minor injuries, according to deputies.
