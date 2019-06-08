2-year-old allegedly found in dryer following overheating death

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Georgia -- An investigation has opened following the heat-related death of a 2-year-old girl.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the medical examiner said the toddler died of hyperthermia.
WJXT reports that according to a close family friend, the toddler was found in the dryer.
Neighbors were shocked to see law enforcement outside of the home.
"It was just crazy," said neighbor David Williams.
He doesn't think the toddler's mother would ever put her daughter in harm's way.
"It's just an awful tragedy. She's a good girl. She's a good mom, takes care of her kid, goes to work. She does the right thing," Williams said. "For something like this to happen in our neighborhood is just awful."
According to GBI, the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
