Houston double murder suspect found dead near San Antonio

UPDATE: The suspect wanted in this domestic violence murder case has been found deceased in Lytle, TX, which is near San Antonio. For more information, go here - - > https://t.co/buflXJrcbQ #hounews https://t.co/1B5DMNnrWj — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 15, 2020

Central officers are at a homicide scene 3200 Norfolk. Two adult females deceased at the scene. Homicide investigators are at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/za8WCnKVA2 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 11, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man wanted in connection with killing two women in an Upper Kirby apartment last week was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.Police in Lytle, Texas, on Monday found the body of Arian Hojat, 34, inside a motel room room there.Hojat is believed to have shot Nasim Arab, 34, and Sousan Arab, 32, inside the apartment in the 3200 block of Norfolk Street on Friday, according to Houston police. Witnesses told investigators they saw someone leaving the scene in a black BMW with New Jersey license plates.That BMW was also found at the motel in Lytle, which is southwest of San Antonio.Investigators believe some kind of disturbance may have led to the shooting last week. Hojat was an ex-boyfriend of one of the victims, according to police.