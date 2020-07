Central officers are at a homicide scene 3200 Norfolk. Two adult females deceased at the scene. Homicide investigators are at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/za8WCnKVA2 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 11, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Friday evening, Houston police responded to a call after two women were found shot to death in the Upper Kirby area.The shooting reportedly happened around 6:00 pm near an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Norfolk Street.The cause of the shooting has not been determined. HPD's homicide team is leading the investigation.