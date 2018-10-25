2 women duct taped together wash up dead in Hudson River

EMBED </>More Videos

The women were found floating in the water on the Upper West Side.

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan --
Police released sketches of the women whose bodies were found washed up from the Hudson River off the Upper West Side.

At about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, police received a 911 call for two unconscious individuals in the vicinity of 68th Street and Riverside Park. Officers found the bodies lying on rocks near the river.

A police source tells Eyewitness News the bodies were bound together with duct tape, with tape around their waists and feet and then bound to each other, facing each other.

The victims were both in their late teens or early 20s. Both were fully clothed. There were no signs of trauma.

Sources believe the bodies washed ashore with the tide.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The victims have not been identified.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundhudson riveru.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bodies of 2 women wash up from Hudson River off Upper West Side
Top Stories
Transgender student charged in brutal attack at Tomball High
Mom missing after leaving her kids in NW Houston store
Investigation into package sent to Biden, bombs sent to Dems
LIVE UPDATE: Suspicious package sent to De Niro in Tribeca
TIMELINE: Suspicious devices mailed to high-profile figures
New drug to help fight the flu in a single pill
Death of 3-year-old forgotten in day care van ruled homicide
Rapper Ice-T arrested for allegedly not paying tolls
Show More
Santa Fe woman faces flood with hope and a bucket
Nearly 9 in. of rain sends water into homes in Galveston Co.
Blue Bell releases new flavor to satisfy your holiday cravings
'Protected' sex offender accused of grabbing 10-year-old girl
Switching careers later in life? You're not alone
More News