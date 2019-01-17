2 women and 1 man arrested for human trafficking and prostitution

Three people are accused of kidnapping a Houston woman and forcing her into prostitution.

New details have been released in the case of two women and one man accused of kidnapping a Houston woman and forcing her into prostitution.

Kevin Winston and Martina Chambers have been charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution, compelling prostitution, and trafficking of a person. Mikia Collins has been charged with compelling prostitution and trafficking of a person.

The mother of a 20-year-old victim told police her daughter was being held against her will.

The mother received a brief phone call from her daughter, who described being forced into prostitution. The victim was able use the cell phone of a man she had been sold to. She had been missing since Dec. 27.

Officers were able to find prostitution ads featuring photos of the victim. They contacted Winston and arranged a meeting at a Houston hotel.
Within 45 minutes of arranging the meeting, the victim was recovered and all three suspects were taken into custody.

According to the state, "the complainant told the officer she was deprived of her state-issued ID card by these co-defendants, deprived of her personal cell phone, and also physically assaulted by these three co-defendants."

Prosecutors said in court that Collins and Chambers admitted to taking photos of the victim to create an online ad for prostitution.

Eyewitness News also learned in court overnight that Winston has two children in the Houston area, but prosecutors said he is a flight risk since he recently returned from New York and was planning to take the victim there hours before HPD found her.
