2 boaters still missing in Galveston after deadly crash with tanker

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for two missing boaters continued Wednesday in Galveston a day after a crash claimed the life another boater.

Dense fog forced crews to halt search efforts Tuesday night, but they were able to resume recovery operations by 8 a.m. Wednesday.

It happened around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday about a mile-and-a-half offshore near East Beach. The U.S. Coast Guard said they were told four people were in the water in need of help after the boat and a 600-foot chemical tanker collided near the Galveston Jetties.
WATCH: Coast Guard resumes search for missing crew members of fishing boat
EMBED More News Videos

Dense fog kept search crews off the water overnight as two crew members of a boat remain unaccounted for.



Two fishermen were pulled from the water with the help of good Samaritans nearby and were transported to the hospital. One of the fishermen died despite CPR efforts, the Coast Guard said.

According to the Port of Galveston's Facebook page, cruise ships are being told not to dock to port yet until officials finish the search.

"At this time, we've boarded our pilot and we hope to be alongside the pier as soon as possible," read the post. "We're terribly sorry for this delay, and appreciate your continued patience."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestonboating safetyboatsboatingmissing swimmermissing personboat accidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HISD leader 'saddened and angered' in wake of shooting
Bellaire HS shooting victim identified, student charged
House leaders march Trump impeachment articles to the Senate
Record high of 81 degrees set in Houston
Grand jury indicts ex-HPD officers involved in botched raid
HPD officer injured in crash after chase in west Houston
Garbage truck dumped man's body in SW Harris Co. plant
Show More
15 go-to spots to watch the Chevron Houston Marathon
Judge blocks Pres. Trump order on refugee resettlement
Tip-toe through this new Texas-Tulips location
MD Anderson in urgent need of type O blood donors
Shriners Hospitals for Children to close in Texas Medical Center
More TOP STORIES News