2 boaters still missing in Galveston after deadly crash with tanker

Dense fog kept search crews off the water overnight as two crew members of a boat remain unaccounted for.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for two missing boaters continued Wednesday in Galveston a day after a crash claimed the life another boater.Dense fog forced crews to halt search efforts Tuesday night, but they were able to resume recovery operations by 8 a.m. Wednesday.It happened around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday about a mile-and-a-half offshore near East Beach. The U.S. Coast Guard said they were told four people were in the water in need of help after the boat and a 600-foot chemical tanker collided near the Galveston Jetties.Two fishermen were pulled from the water with the help of good Samaritans nearby and were transported to the hospital. One of the fishermen died despite CPR efforts, the Coast Guard said.According to the Port of Galveston's Facebook page, cruise ships are being told not to dock to port yet until officials finish the search."At this time, we've boarded our pilot and we hope to be alongside the pier as soon as possible," read the post. "We're terribly sorry for this delay, and appreciate your continued patience."