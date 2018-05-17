SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --Two women were injured after a warthog attacked them at an exotic animal park in Spring.
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, authorities were called to the scene in the 22100 block of Sherrod Lane around 4:23 p.m. Thursday.
It is believed that the owner was attacked by the warthog.
The women were taken to a local hospital.
No other details have been released.
We are on the scene of a reported hog attack in the 22100 block of Sherrod Lane in Spring that resulted in two women being hospitalized. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/QJkRLMGUS0— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 17, 2018