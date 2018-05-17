2 people injured after being attacked by warthog at exotic animal park in Spring

2 people injured after being attacked by warthog, Miya Shay reports. (KTRK)

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Two women were injured after a warthog attacked them at an exotic animal park in Spring.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, authorities were called to the scene in the 22100 block of Sherrod Lane around 4:23 p.m. Thursday.

It is believed that the owner was attacked by the warthog.

The women were taken to a local hospital.

No other details have been released.

