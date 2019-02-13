2 men wanted in violent robbery of beauty supply store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities are searching for two men accused of robbing a beauty supply store in north Houston.
The incident happened at the Mothers Hair Beauty Supply store located on west Tidwell on Jan. 12.
Investigators say the two men entered the business at closing time and forced the employees to lock the front door and turn off the lights.
The men reportedly rummaged through the business, taking money, hair products and the employees' personal jewelry.
One of the employees told investigators that they heard the suspects talking to a woman on a walkie-talkie.
The victims said one of the men asked the woman if it was clear to go outside before filling their backpacks and forcing them into a bathroom and back office.
The two men then fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the men.
SUSPECTS DESCRIPTION:
Suspect 1: Black male, wearing a Nike cap, black and gray hoodie, black pants and white shoes
Suspect 2: Unknown race male, wearing all black with a Nike hat and white shoes