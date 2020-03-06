2 men show up at clinic after being shot while driving in NE Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after two men walked into a clinic with gunshot wounds Friday morning.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the two men walked into the medical clinic located at 15119 Wallisville Road around 2 a.m.



Deputies told ABC13 a vehicle was following the men when someone opened fire, shooting through the car's backseat.

One of the men was transported from the clinic to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition. The second victim's condition is unknown.

Deputies were working to determine if the shooting was targeted or random.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
man injuredshootingman shot
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 cases increase to 5 in Houston area
Sunny and mild Friday, beautiful through the weekend
High-speed crash kills 3 in NE Harris County
Here's what you need to know about ABC13's Blood Drive
Third man charged with capital murder in deadly I-10 shooting
Tackling Houston-area coronavirus myths
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Show More
Houston-area Margaritaville resort now hiring!
Potential coronavirus vaccine tucked away in Houston freezer
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 8: What to know
Officials respond to 'presumptive positive case' of COVID-19
Digital Deal of the Day
More TOP STORIES News