2 men wounded in drive-by shooting outside convenience store

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston police are trying to figure out who shot at a Third Ward store, injuring two men. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a convenience store overnight in the Third Ward, police say.

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is at the scene where investigators are working to find out who opened fire.

Witnesses say there were several people standing outside of the store on Scott Street near Drew Street when someone inside a burgundy car drove past and fired multiple rounds.

The glass in the front door was also shattered in the shooting.

Police say one victim was shot in the lower leg. He's expected to survive.

The second victim was grazed in the leg. He was treated at the scene and released.

Authorities are looking through surveillance footage to see if they can identify the shooter.

EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling has a look from the scene of a drive-by shooting where a store is riddled with bullets.

Follow Jeff on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drive by shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News