HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after two people were killed and two others were injured during a shooting Sunday morning.
Houston police responded to reports of a shooting on Virginia and Beaumont Street when neighbors reported hearing 20 to 30 gunshots in the area.
A woman who was having a birthday party at her home at the time of the shooting told authorities that she spotted a car drive up to her neighbor's trailer home and open fire.
The two survivors were transported to the hospital.
Police are working to find out what led up to the shooting.
Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
2 killed, 2 injured in shooting in south Houston
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More