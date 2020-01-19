2 killed, 2 injured in shooting in south Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after two people were killed and two others were injured during a shooting Sunday morning.Houston police responded to reports of a shooting on Virginia and Beaumont Street when neighbors reported hearing 20 to 30 gunshots in the area.A woman who was having a birthday party at her home at the time of the shooting told authorities that she spotted a car drive up to her neighbor's trailer home and open fire.The two survivors were transported to the hospital.Police are working to find out what led up to the shooting.