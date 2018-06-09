2 kids, grandmother dead after early morning house fire in Montgomery County

EMBED </>More Videos

Audio released in fatal fire that claim three lives in Montgomery County (KTRK)

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Two small children and their grandmother were killed after a massive fire overnight in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a fire in the 16000 block of Long Valley Court around 2:30 a.m.

EMBED More News Videos

3 killed in massive house fire in Conroe


According to the fire marshal, an 18-month-old, 6-year-old and 93-year-old were killed in the fire.

Firefighters said seven people were trapped inside of the single-story home. According to investigators, the fire started in the kitchen area of the home and spread to the living room and attic.

A neighbor busted through a window to rescue a 5-year-old and 7-year-old who were trying to escape through a window.

Officials said the father received burns and lacerations trying to save his family. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The fire marshal says the mother was also transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition.

An initial autopsy concluded that the 18-month-old and 6-year-old died as a result of smoke inhalation.

The family did have smoke alarms inside their home, but it's not clear if the alarms went off during the fire. Investigators believe the smoke alarms were powered only by the home's electrical system and "apparently did not function."

"It's entirely possible either these smoke detectors are so old they didn't function. Or the power to that electrical circuit that powers those smoke detectors was interrupted by the fire before it had time to alert the family," Montgomery County fire marshal Jimmy Williams said.

It is not clear how the fire started. The Montgomery County Fire Department is investigating the scene.

Follow Pooja Lodhia for more updates on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firedeadly firefirefire deathConroeMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Show More
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
More News