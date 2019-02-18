2 HPD officers hospitalized after crashing while trying to use PIT maneuver during chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two Houston police officers are recovering after their vehicle crashed during a high-speed chase south of downtown.

Authorities say the hour-long chase started around 1:20 a.m. in the 3500 block of Hutchins, where police tried to pull over a vehicle.

The vehicle sped off and at one point, police tried to use the PIT maneuver, where the officer bumps the car he or she is following.

But the maneuver didn't work, causing the HPD SUV to crash and catch fire at the Highway 288 northbound feeder and Blodgett.

The two officers, a man and a woman, were inside the vehicle, but escaped.

"It kind of seemed like 'COPS' a little bit. We were just really curious," said witness Dasia Batiste.

The officers are recovering in the hospital. They're expected to be OK.

"The officers are good. They're in pain. They have some back pain, neck pain, transported to the hospital for a checkup," said HPD Sergeant Jesus Uribe.

After the crash, the chase continued but the suspect was eventually stopped after he tried to bail out of his car.

He will face charges.

