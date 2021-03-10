Suspect followed couple into home through garage in frightening robbery, police say

By Ashley Byers
Crime Stoppers of Houston are looking for two men accused of holding a couple at gunpoint at their west Houston home.

Authorities say the incident happened in the 6000 block of Riverway near Sage Road and Woodway Drive in the Tanglewood neighborhood on Jan. 16.

In a surveillance video released by the Houston Police Department on Tuesday, you can hear the suspects yelling at the couple and demanding fine items. The couple is seen giving up the jewelry they had, like a wedding ring. The two men can be seen running off shortly after that.

Investigators believe the men got into the home through the garage door after the couple arrived at their house.

Safewise Security, a home security company, suggests a few steps you can take to secure your garage and home.

  • Light the garage entrance, including investing in motion sensor flood lights.
  • Close the garage door
  • Keychain remote control (take garage remote inside).
  • Lock door between garage door and your home.


For more tips, visit Safewise Security's website..

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonrobberysurveillancearmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Why you may want to file 2020 taxes before stimulus bill approval
List of school districts requiring masks after mandate lifts
These stores and businesses will keep asking you to wear a mask
Houston continues to become beacon in fight for women's rights
Warmer Wednesday, cold front arrives this weekend
CEO arrested at home allegedly bought with defrauded funds
Show More
Couple on COVID-infected ship Turns to Ted for refund
Multi-vehicle wreck blocks 59/45 ramp near downtown Houston
Pfizer vaccine effective against variants, study shows
Residents still without water weeks after winter storm
Pandemic has changed Houston's commuting habits, study shows
More TOP STORIES News