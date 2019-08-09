2 dead after shooter opens fire on I-10 at Federal

HPD investigators are on the scene of a fatal shooting that occurred at 5:55 pm at IH10 East Freeway at Federal Road where 2 people have been shot and are deceased. The freeway will be closed for investigation. Avoid the area and use alternate routes. A PIO is en route. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 8, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A gunman is on the run after police say he shot and killed two people in the middle of rush hour on I-10 and Federal Road.Just before 6 p.m. Thursday, investigators said the shooter and another person inside his sedan struck another vehicle, causing it to spin out. All the while, the gunman fired at the victims as the vehicle rolled.Police say at one point, the gunman got in front of the victims' vehicle and fired several shots inside.When police arrived, they found the bodies of two middle aged black men. Their identities have not been released.HPD Assistant Chief Bobby Dobbins said a bystander in fear for his life, who carries a pistol in his vehicle for personal protection, ended up firing several rounds at the suspect.It was not immediately known whether the shooter was hit, but the suspect and his passenger were able to get away.HPD said a motive is unclear in the shooting, and they do not have a good description of the shooter or his vehicle. Dobbins was only able to describe the shooter as Hispanic.Several witnesses are being questioned by police. Investigators are urging anyone who may have seen or heard anything to call HPD.During the course of their investigation, police said a large amount of narcotics were found in a bag inside the victims' car.They did not know if the drugs played a role in the violence that spilled out on the highway.