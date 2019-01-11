2 charged in drive-by shooting that injured 13-year-old girl in N. Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man and a woman have been charged in connection to the drive-by shooting that injured a 13-year-old girl.

Steven LeBlanc Blanco, 28, and Allison Strong-Matyas, 19, have both been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said Blanco was arrested after someone saw his pickup truck on TV and called in a tip.

"That was the crucial part of putting that piece out," said Thomas Gilliland with HCSO. "It was within an hour of putting that tweet out that a witnesses saw the truck."

Deputies said they attempted to stop the truck in front of a Houston fire station on Greens Road, but Blanco and Strong-Matyas fled on foot.



A helicopter was used to search a nearby construction site, where Blanco was found hiding in a metal container and Strong-Matyas was found on a side street.

Deputies took Blanco and Strong-Matyas into custody late Thursday night, just hours after a teen was shot in the chest on Maeline Street in north Harris County.

A bullet struck the girl while she was inside a mobile home with a 14-year-old girl, a young boy and the children's father.

She was taken to the hospital for surgery and is expected to recover from her injuries.

Earlier Thursday, deputies said they were looking for a man in a red hoodie that was seen behind the wheel of the pickup truck.

Deputies said they believe the shooting was targeted because witnesses told them the driver of the truck pulled up to the home, stopped, and then fired.

Strong-Matyas was reportedly inside the vehicle during the shooting.

