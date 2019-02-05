2 men cut holes through walls to steal at least 50 iPhones at Verizon, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

2 men cut their way into vacant business off North Freeway to get into Verizon store to steal at least 50 iPhones

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police said two men cut their way into a Verizon store to steal dozens of iPhones.

It happened at the store off the North Freeway and East Crosstimbers around midnight.

Police said they cut holes through the drywall of a neighboring vacant business to get into the Verizon store and stole at least 50 iPhones.



When officers arrived, they saw the men leaving in a truck.

They went after them in a short chase, and the men were eventually arrested. They are facing burglary of a building charges.

Follow ABC13 Reporter Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftburglarypolice chaseiphoneverizonHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman arrested after thieves pass bad checks at H-E-B
Massage therapist accused of groping teen in SW Houston
Liam Neeson admits he contemplated racist revenge attack
Sutherland Springs victims and families can sue Academy
At least 10 dead in Paris building fire; arson suspected
Montgomery County deputy saves puppies found in dumpster
Man who captured chaos of Fyre Festival recalls 'reckless' event
6th grader Joshua Trump to be president's guest at SOTU
Show More
The 60: Liam Neeson facing backlash for 'racist' revenge comment
Burglar steals $21M in valuables from Tony Buzbee's house
'We want truth' Buzbee calls for transparency at mayoral rally
Legislator pushing for metal detectors in all Texas schools
5 measles cases in Harris, Montgomery, Galveston counties
More News