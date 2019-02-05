Phones on phones on phones. STOLEN. From a Verizon in N Hou. Police say the burglars cut a hole in the vacant building next door and that’s how they got in. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/hFXAmyzs4m — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) February 5, 2019

Houston police said two men cut their way into a Verizon store to steal dozens of iPhones.It happened at the store off the North Freeway and East Crosstimbers around midnight.Police said they cut holes through the drywall of a neighboring vacant business to get into the Verizon store and stole at least 50 iPhones.When officers arrived, they saw the men leaving in a truck.They went after them in a short chase, and the men were eventually arrested. They are facing burglary of a building charges.