abc13 plus heights

How female-owned businesses in the Heights are working together during pandemic

By
HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- More than 20 businesses in the 19th Street Shopping District are owned by women, and they've been working together to remain open during the pandemic.

"We have a lot of fun because we're neighbors. Everybody up and down the street. We check on each other," explained Susan Romeo with Venus Hair.

"We share ideas and policies and fresh takes on how we can best survive in this environment with one another." said Bonnie Reay, the owner of Emerson Rose. "We also send customers to one another as they shop with our stores."

Businesses like Harold's have been through major changes as the pandemic has continued. Owner Alli Jarrett said she's changed restaurant policies several times. For a while, the restaurant transformed into a delivery service.

It's now back open for customers to sit inside, but there are strict social distancing rules in place, and some dining areas have been closed.

"It's probably a miracle that we're still here and we're still battling, away, trying to serve our neighbors and our community," Jarrett said. "We have so many things that are unknown, so many things that are out of control."

These female business owners talk often and hold monthly meetings to share stories and evaluate new policies.

"This didn't happen back in the 60's. Here we are - it's 2020," Romeo added. "By God, there should be a lot more female powered business owners. We root for them. We yell, we clap, we applaud them."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinghoustonabc13 plus heightsabc13 plusretailshopping
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS HEIGHTS
"It's the best community:" 19th Street in the Heights
Here's how you can land a job paying $24 in The Heights
A look at the evolution of The Heights since 1891
Heights restaurants support community during COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane center commits to 'Texas turn' for likely TS Marco
Double trouble: No record of 2 simultaneous Gulf hurricanes
Governor prepares for Tropical Depression aiming at Texas
14-month-old reported missing from Colorado City
What Houstonians need to know as Gulf systems approach
Feds OK extra $300 a week for unemployed Texans
Trump says Democrats' convention was 'gloomiest' in history
Show More
How will we handle virtual learning with possible hurricane?
2 major freeways in Houston shutting down this weekend
Fact checking claims made during the 2020 Democratic convention
Man carjacked dies of heart attack after running home
Delta bans purported bin Laden killer for not wearing a mask
More TOP STORIES News