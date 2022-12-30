2 17-year-olds in custody after 19-year-old woman shot to death at Crosby home, deputies say

The 19-year-old woman was with two 17-year-olds, who were her coworkers, deputies said. Those two teenagers are now in custody, but charges have not yet been filed.

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed while taking down Christmas decorations in her home in Crosby, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened around 9 p.m. Thursday in the 4400 block of Sherri Lane near Lord Road off Highway 90, deputies said.

At some point, one of the boys had a weapon, which belonged to the woman's roommate, and the gun went off, hitting and killing the woman.

"My understanding is that firearm may belong to the victim's roommates who were not present at the time of the shooting," Sgt. Greg Pinkins said.

Deputies said they were still gathering information to see if anyone will face charges.