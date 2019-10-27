19-year-old arrested after allegedly shooting man to death in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have arrested the man they say shot and killed another man during a fight in Pasadena.

On Oct. 23, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 200 block of Alastair.

Authorities say a group of men met up to fight, and someone displayed a gun and started shooting.

After reviewing cell phone video of the fight, police say they identified 19-year-old Fabyan Rojas as the shooter.

Rojas allegedly shot Jesus Maldonado three times. He was pronounced dead at Southeast Memorial Hospital.

Rojas, who is reportedly a known street gang member, was arrested and charged with murder.
