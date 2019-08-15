18-year-old mom charged after toddler killed by vehicle in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother was charged after her 18-month-old son was killed by a car in southeast Houston.

Gissel Vasquez, 18, was charged with endangering a child on Thursday.

Officers were called to the scene of the deadly crash at 6305 Tierwester St. at Dixie Drive.

Investigators said the toddler was following his mother into the parking lot when he fell behind. She was holding another baby in her arms.

Police say a driver who was pulling forward in her vehicle hit the boy with her left front tire before driving out of the parking lot.

Bystanders who saw what happened rushed to give aid to the child, but he was unresponsive. Officers who arrived at the scene pronounced the child dead.

The driver returned a few minutes later after she was contacted by police and given a sobriety test, which is standard in fatality cases.

A 3-D accident reconstruction should help determine if the child was in the driver's blind spot.

Vasquez was taken to the hospital after suffering emotional distress.

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashchild deathpedestrian killedpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
21 HISD schools receive "F" from Texas Education Agency
Bystanders help save man's life after workers hit by lightning
Panic erupts as suspects rob bank at Gallery Furniture
ABC13's Morning News
6 Philly officers shot; suspect surrenders after hourslong standoff
Reward increased for information on 84-year-old man's killer
No resolution in equal pay talks with women's team, U.S. Soccer
Show More
Few thunderstorms will push into the Houston area
People left homeless when lightning sparks apartment fire
Brothers target art car owner in wobbly tire scam: constable
Man dies after taco eating contest at Fresno Grizzlies game
Alvin HS seniors celebrate their last 1st day of school
More TOP STORIES News