A 16-year-old Atascocita High School student shot after school was buying marijuana from the 17-year-old who opened fire on him, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Friday morning.Mikael Neciosup, 17, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Neciosup is also an Atascocita High School student, school officials confirmed.The shooting happened on Thursday just before 6:30 p.m. Authorities arrived within minutes after an 11th grade student was shot behind the cafeteria parking lot. The victim was injured in his foot and hip, but is expected to be okay.Officials said that Neciosup shot the victim while selling him a "small amount of marijuana" after the victim tried to take the drugs without paying.Authorities also confirmed that Neciosup was seen in Snapchat videos appearing to reference the shooting and boasting about it.Gonzalez said that he believed it was an isolated incident. "The 16-year-old was taken to an area hospital just as a precaution and basic treatment," Gonzalez said.Humble ISD released the following statement on Thursday concerning the incident:Extra security was on campus Friday in the wake of the shooting.At the time of the incident, there were about 85 students on the campus for athletic and fine arts activities. Students were kept safe in their areas until released by police, as a routine procedure.Neciosup was arrested on North Houston Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Thursday when an Humble officer pulled him over during a routine traffic stop.During the traffic stop, officials told ABC13 the teen had the gun, which police took.The sheriff says more people could face charges in this shooting.The school says both teens will be disciplined.