Teenager who had 15-year-old San Antonio runaway in car during deadly chase crash granted bond

Also in the car with the 17-year-old suspect was a 15-year-old girl who police say was a runaway from San Antonio. On top of that, records say he was already facing an open felony warrant.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old charged with murder after a deadly police chase in Pasadena was granted a $300,000 bond in court Sunday night.

The prosecutor said he believes Christopher Evan Romero is a danger to the community. The judge agreed, setting a high bond for the teenager charged with murder.

SEE RELATED STORY: Innocent driver killed during police chase after suspect crashes stolen car in Pasadena: Webster PD

Surveillance video captured the moment police said Romero ran through a stop light on the Sam Houston Toll Way feeder road and Spencer Highway.

The teen's car slammed into three other vehicles, killing 40-year-old Rolando Del Real Gonzales.

Webster police said they tried to pull Romero over for driving a stolen car, but he took off, leading a chase that lasted 15 miles and reached speeds of up to 115 miles per hour.

Romero had a 15-year-old female in the car at the time, who was reported as a runaway from San Antonio, police said.

On top of that, according to court records, Romero was facing an open felony warrant at the time of the crash.

Given what happened on the Beltway feeder road the state asked for a $300,000 bond.

"I do have concerns, given the fact that he is before this court on a first degree felony. Given the fact that he does have pending out of county charges, particularly the offense of murder. That does give me serious concerns of public safety," the judge said.

The public defender asked for a $50,000 bond, but the judge set bond at $300,000 and said if Romero does post that bond, he must remain under 24-hour house arrest.

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.