teen shot

16-year-old shot in neck after shotgun he may have been playing with discharged, sheriff says

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old was with another teenager when he accidentally discharged a shotgun they were playing with and shot himself in the neck, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The incident occurred in the 5500 block of Gaston, near East Mount Houston and the Eastex Freeway.

The 16-year-old was rushed to a hospital by a private vehicle and at last check was in critical condition, deputies said.

It is unclear who the weapon belongs to, but an investigation is ongoing.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countysafetycrimegun safetyshootingteen shotteenagerteeninvestigationguns
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN SHOT
Triple shooting in north Harris Co. leaves 2 teens dead, deputies say
Father killed and son shot by suspect in Lake Jackson, police say
16-year-old shot in the face during attempted robbery in W. Harris Co.
19-year-old arrested after 2 shot, including 9-year-old, in Wharton
TOP STORIES
32K strong keep it peaceful Freedom Over Texas' live in-person return
Neighbor kills man accused of shooting mom, deputies say
7th Highland Park parade mass shooting victim dies
Slim hope for a cooling downpour on Wednesday
Montgomery Co. burn ban in effect amid Texas drought, officials say
What to know if your flight gets canceled or delayed
6-year-old drowns during party on July 4 at La Marque home, police say
Show More
Restaurant owner among those who lost everything in fire
Fireworks blamed for fire that damaged Spring home
DHS warned of 'heightened threat environment' before parade shooting
Man found shot to death in vacant lot near Humble
Woman followed to her apartment and shot at in SE Houston, police say
More TOP STORIES News