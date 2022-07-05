16-year-old shot in neck after shotgun he may have been playing with discharged, sheriff says

@HCSOTexas units were dispatched to a hospital. Upon arrival, they learned of a 16-yr-old male with a gunshot wound to his neck, that was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. The teen, in critical condition, is now being taken by Lifeflight. Prelimary info: two males, 1/2 pic.twitter.com/mYYqem3iYP — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 5, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old was with another teenager when he accidentally discharged a shotgun they were playing with and shot himself in the neck, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.The incident occurred in the 5500 block of Gaston, near East Mount Houston and the Eastex Freeway.The 16-year-old was rushed to a hospital by a private vehicle and at last check was in critical condition, deputies said.It is unclear who the weapon belongs to, but an investigation is ongoing.