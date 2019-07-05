16-year-old girl shot in stomach when shotgun fell off bed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after what appears to be an accidental shooting in north Harris County.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. Friday at a home in the 100 block of Greyfriar Drive. Authorities say the girl was at her boyfriend's house with his other family members at the home.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted that the preliminary information is that a shotgun fell off a bed and discharged when it hit the floor. The girl, whose name has not been released, was hit in the stomach.



The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance in critical condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyaccidental shootingshootingteen shotteenaccident
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News