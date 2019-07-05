16-year-old girl shot in stomach when shotgun fell off bed

Overnight, @HCSOTexas units responded to 151 Greyfriar. Upon arrival, they found a teen female with a gunshot wound 2 the abdomen. Preliminary info: the shotgun fell off the bed & discharged upon making contact w floor. She was transported by EMS in critical condition #HouNews pic.twitter.com/2aQRDe0nN8 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 5, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after what appears to be an accidental shooting in north Harris County.The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. Friday at a home in the 100 block of Greyfriar Drive. Authorities say the girl was at her boyfriend's house with his other family members at the home.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted that the preliminary information is that a shotgun fell off a bed and discharged when it hit the floor. The girl, whose name has not been released, was hit in the stomach.The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance in critical condition.