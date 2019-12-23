Woman's 16-year-old boyfriend questioned by police in her shooting death in NW Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old woman was found shot to death and now police are questioning her 16-year-old boyfriend, who is in custody.

Officers found the woman with a gunshot wound to the head around 11:30 p.m. Sunday after they were called to an apartment complex on Antoine near Bridge Forest in northwest Houston for a possible suicide.

Investigators are talking to several people who were inside the apartment at the time. They say the woman and her boyfriend lived in the apartment as well.

Police say the circumstances of the woman's death appear to be suspicious, and charges will likely be filed.

