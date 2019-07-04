150 pounds of marijuana, dozens of THC candies and gun found during traffic stop on Gulf Fwy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver was arrested after deputies found more than 100 of pounds of marijuana, dozens of THC candies and a gun during a traffic stop in Harris County.

On Monday, Harris County Precinct 8 deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 11300 block of the Gulf Freeway for speeding.

When Deputy T. Brinkley walked up to the vehicle, he said he immediately smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside.

RELATED: More than $1 million worth of meth and heroin found in couple's truck, police say

The driver declined a search of the vehicle, but K9 Evo conducted a "free air sniff" around the exterior of the car.

Evo alerted deputies about the possibility of narcotics, and a probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle.

Deputies say they found 150 pounds of marijuana, dozens of THC candies, a loaded 9mm handgun and a large amount of cash.
