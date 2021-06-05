teen shot

15-year-old shot when family's SUV hit by rifle round

EMBED <>More Videos

15-year-old shot when family's SUV hit by rifle round

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old was among a family shot Friday night while they were sitting inside their SUV outside an apartment complex in north Houston, according to police.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Werner and Rosamond, just east of the North Freeway.


A group of people drove up in a gray vehicle and someone inside fired 14 rounds from a rifle, according to police.

A round went through the back of the family's white SUV, hitting the teen who was sitting in the back seat.

The same round also nicked the ear of a woman sitting in the front seat.


The family drove a block away to get help at Nordling near Rosamond. Both the teen and the woman are expected to be OK.

Police said they are not sure if the family was targeted or if they just happened to be in the direction of the shots.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshootingteen shot
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN SHOT
Teen girl hit by stray bullet during HS football game, deputies said
Teen killed in shootout with holdup suspect at convenience store
Man accused in road rage shooting after Astros game appears in court
Man who was 16 when Cypress murder committed sentenced to life
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News