15-year-old shot when family's SUV hit by rifle round

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old was among a family shot Friday night while they were sitting inside their SUV outside an apartment complex in north Houston, according to police.It happened around 10 p.m. on Werner and Rosamond, just east of the North Freeway.A group of people drove up in a gray vehicle and someone inside fired 14 rounds from a rifle, according to police.A round went through the back of the family's white SUV, hitting the teen who was sitting in the back seat.The same round also nicked the ear of a woman sitting in the front seat.The family drove a block away to get help at Nordling near Rosamond. Both the teen and the woman are expected to be OK.Police said they are not sure if the family was targeted or if they just happened to be in the direction of the shots.Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).